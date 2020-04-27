Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, April 27, 2020

Table and Bar

Lobster rolls return to Birmingham's Hazel, Ravines and Downtown on May 1

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HAZEL, RAVINES AND DOWNTOWN
  • Courtesy of Hazel, Ravines and Downtown

After closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis, Birmingham's fine-dining spot Hazel, Ravines and Downtown is reopening on Friday — and it's starting by bringing back some items from last summer's lobster menu, including lobster rolls.

A limited menu of lobster rolls, lobster roll kits, soups, and sides will be available for curbside carry-out and limited delivery to the Birmingham area.

“We’ll bring Lobster Roll Season to you,” owner Emmele Herrold said in a release.

The menu includes ready-to-eat lobster rolls and DIY lobster roll kits, starting at $24, as well as Hazel’s Crab Dip, Peel & Eat Shrimp, and Whitefish Pate. Alcohol is also available for carry-out.



Orders can be made at hrd.kitchen.

