Kroger expands free drive-thru coronavirus testing sites into Michigan

Kroger Health has expanded its free COVID-19 drive-thru testing program into new locations in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, and Tennessee. These states join Kentucky — which launched its sites in early April — to create a total of five states now offering free COVID-19 testing. (Tennessee had also launched some locations in early April.)Kroger says it has tested more than 2,600 people in Kentucky to date.The new testing locations are in Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado; Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; and Dayton and Toledo, Ohio.Testing is free for priority groups: health care workers, first responders, high-risk groups and those with symptoms. Kroger says, "the company will begin piloting site-specific testing for Kroger associates in Michigan and Colorado, while also empowering its own pharmacists to initiate the lab order and observe self-administered testing where allowable by applicable law.""At Kroger Health, we are proud to be part of the solution by enabling more Americans — including our own associates — to have access to testing while continuing to provide a safe environment within our stores. We welcome this opportunity to expand our efforts in our nation's battle against COVID-19," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, in a release. "We know widespread testing is critical to containing the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve."For testing, patients arrive at a testing facility and remain in their cars, where they will be given a testing kit. Patients will then use self-administered nasal swabs to collect a specimen. According to Kroger, these collection kits are less painful and designed to increase safety.To see if you qualify for a test, you can log on to krogerhealth.com/covidtesting and follow the prompts. The questions for the screening were adapted from the CDC. If you qualify, you can schedule and pre-register for a test at a location that is most convenient for you."I'm so proud of our health care professionals for rising to the challenge and leading with humility, passion, and resolve," continued Lindholz. "It's been a collaborative effort from our multi-disciplinary team — supported by great partnerships with local, state, and federal government officials — to open these testing sites and expand them around the country. We are all so grateful to do our part to help our communities."