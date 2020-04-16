Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Table and Bar

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Table and Bar

You can now get house-roasted coffee via Detroit's yet-to-open Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF YELLOW LIGHT COFFEE & DONUTS
  • Courtesy of Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts

A new coffee and doughnut cafe was set to open in a former Krispy Krunchy Chicken restaurant located in Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood last month, but due to state-wide closures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, those plans were halted.

Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts has been in the works since October 2019 and is the latest culinary project from Jacques and Christine Driscoll, who co-own successful Detroit eateries Green Dot Stables and Johnny Noodle King, both of which are also temporarily closed. Friend, artist, and coffee roaster Niko Dimitrijevic joins Yellow Light, who returned to Detroit after working in Seattle as a glassblower.

Though they can't open their 7-10 person dining room — and are unsure as to when they will safely be able to do so — Yellow Light is offering a sneak peek by selling 12-oz. bags of their house-roasted coffee beans via their drive-through window. Bags are $12 and come in “lighter” and “darker” varieties. You can also order them ground or whole.

Aside from coffee, Yellow Light hopes to soon be able to include a selection of their doughnuts during the shutdown. And when things finally get up and running, they say they plan to roll out an affordable small-batch menu, which is set to include a fried chicken sandwich with an unglazed doughnut bun.



Coffee orders can be made for either pick up or to be shipped via yellowlightdetroit.com.

View this post on Instagram

🚫WARNING🚫 !!!!This post does not contain any politics or virus information!!!! Over the last year Christine Byrne Driscoll and I have had the pleasure of creating a new concept with one of my very closest friends, Niko Dimitrijevic, who has moved to Detroit after being gone for nearly 20 years. We planned on opening @yellowlightdetroit in late March, but had a little set back due to some some global disruptions (I said no virus talk, sorry). Although this is not the way we planned to kick things off, here we are. As much as we would like to be open for full service with our complete menu, we thought giving a sneak peek of all of coffee Niko has been roasting would be a good way to get things started and get you familiar with what we plan on doing. That being said, we are offering 12 oz bags of house roasted coffee beans to be ordered for pick up at our DRIVE THRU window, or can be shipped directly to you. You can order beans whole or ground as well. Niko has been the only one in the building for the last few weeks and has been taking all the health precautions very seriously and will be there for your pick up orders Monday-Friday 9am-12pm. We are looking to add some donuts to the mix real soon as well, so keep your eyes and ears open. Thanks in advance for the support! www.yellowlightdetroit.com

A post shared by Jacques Driscoll (@currythursday) on


Best Things to Do In Detroit

