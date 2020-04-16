You can now get house-roasted coffee via Detroit's yet-to-open Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts

View this post on Instagram
🚫WARNING🚫 !!!!This post does not contain any politics or virus information!!!! Over the last year Christine Byrne Driscoll and I have had the pleasure of creating a new concept with one of my very closest friends, Niko Dimitrijevic, who has moved to Detroit after being gone for nearly 20 years. We planned on opening @yellowlightdetroit in late March, but had a little set back due to some some global disruptions (I said no virus talk, sorry). Although this is not the way we planned to kick things off, here we are. As much as we would like to be open for full service with our complete menu, we thought giving a sneak peek of all of coffee Niko has been roasting would be a good way to get things started and get you familiar with what we plan on doing. That being said, we are offering 12 oz bags of house roasted coffee beans to be ordered for pick up at our DRIVE THRU window, or can be shipped directly to you. You can order beans whole or ground as well. Niko has been the only one in the building for the last few weeks and has been taking all the health precautions very seriously and will be there for your pick up orders Monday-Friday 9am-12pm. We are looking to add some donuts to the mix real soon as well, so keep your eyes and ears open. Thanks in advance for the support! www.yellowlightdetroit.com
