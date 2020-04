You can now get house-roasted coffee via Detroit's yet-to-open Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts

A new coffee and doughnut cafe was set to open in a former Krispy Krunchy Chicken restaurant located in Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood last month, but due to state-wide closures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, those plans were halted.Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts has been in the works since October 2019 and is the latest culinary project from Jacques and Christine Driscoll, who co-own successful Detroit eateries Green Dot Stables and Johnny Noodle King , both of which are also temporarily closed. Friend, artist, and coffee roaster Niko Dimitrijevic joins Yellow Light, who returned to Detroit after working in Seattle as a glassblower.Though they can't open their 7-10 person dining room — and are unsure as to when they will safely be able to do so — Yellow Light is offering a sneak peek by selling 12-oz. bags of their house-roasted coffee beans via their drive-through window. Bags are $12 and come in “lighter” and “darker” varieties. You can also order them ground or whole.Aside from coffee, Yellow Light hopes to soon be able to include a selection of their doughnuts during the shutdown. And when things finally get up and running, they say they plan to roll out an affordable small-batch menu, which is set to include a fried chicken sandwich with an unglazed doughnut bun.Coffee orders can be made for either pick up or to be shipped via yellowlightdetroit.com