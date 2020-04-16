Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Coffeehaus launches fundraiser to help Detroit restaurants closed due to the coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM

Coffee roaster Coffeehaus launched a fundraiser to help Detroit restaurants that have closed or were otherwise harmed due to the coronavirus.

The Hospitality Support Blend program partners with 40 local restaurants and small businesses. When you buy a bag of beans, 50% goes to the business printed on the bag.

Participating businesses include Detroit Institute of Bagels, Leila, Marrow, Brooklyn Street Local, Rocco's Italian Deli, Folk, Cannelle, Huddle, Michigan & Trumbull Pizza, UFO Factory, and Chili Mustard Onions.

"Hospitality in Detroit means a lot to us, not just as a company, but on a personal level," the company says. "Our friends and neighbors are the owners and workers of these wonderful establishments that breathe life into the city, and it's extremely important to us that every single business is able to open back up once we have overcome this pandemic."



The bags are an 8 oz. house blend, 60% Guatemala San Pedro La Laguna, and 40% Brazil Luiz Carlos. They can be purchased for $20 at coffeeha.us/shop.

