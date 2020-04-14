Michigan bars and restaurants can sell liquor back to the state due to coronavirus shutdown

click to enlarge
After extending a state-wide stay-at-home order, which instructs bars and restaurants to continue to close their dining rooms to the public through April 30, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has launched a program to help those businesses weather the economic downturn.
On Monday, Whitmer signed an executive order which launched a liquor and spirits buy-back program. The order allows the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) to accept applications for eligible bars and restaurants that, if approved, would allow those businesses to sell liquor inventory purchased before March 16, 2020, back to the state at full price.
The buy-back program is offered to those bars and restaurants with on-site liquor licenses.
“Michigan’s 8,500 on-premises liquor licensees continue to make unprecedented sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state,” Whitmer said in a statement
. “This buy-back program will help our bars and restaurants critical to Michigan’s economy weather the storm through this challenging time in our history.”
According to the executive order
, approved licensees will have up to 90 days to repurchase the spirits from the state or the commission will take possession of them.
The deadline to apply for the buy-back relief program is Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. and can be done by completing the required forms on the MLCC website, which can be found here
.
