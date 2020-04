Little Caesars to donate one million pizzas to coronavirus frontline workers, launches 'pie it forward' program

Michigan-born chain and home of the Hot-N-Ready $5 pizza Little Caesars is joining the coronavirus crisis relief efforts by feeding those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.Starting Tuesday, Little Caesars will begin donating 1 million pizzas to hospital workers and first responders across the country in the coming weeks, which, according to a release, should equal about 4 million meals.The company's first donation delivery will take place tomorrow, feeding those at Detroit Medical Center. This week is expected to be the most difficult week metro Detroit has faced amid the pandemic so far.Pizza! Pizza!-lovers can also get in on Little Caesars' gesture. Starting Monday, April 13, customers who order online or by using the Little Caesars app can “Pie it Forward” at checkout, which will donate a pizza to a local hospital or police and fire stations.In recent weeks, Little Caesars rolled out its contactless delivery and carry-out procedures, allowing delivery drivers to leave orders on porches without contact. The Pizza Portal Pickup system also allows for people to retrieve their orders in stores using a QR code. The chain also says it has reinforced and increased sanitation efforts, especially on shared surfaces, to prevent the spread of the virus.

We will be donating & delivering a million pizzas to healthcare workers & first responders across the country over the coming weeks! Starting 4/13 customers can also “Pie it Forward” & donate a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, & fire departments via our app at checkout. pic.twitter.com/a7aw5cVBTd

