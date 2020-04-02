Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Table and Bar

Introducing Good To-Go Detroit, a database of local restaurants with carry-out and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge Like many local businesses, Como's Restaurant in Ferndale has tweaked its business model to weather the coronavirus pandemic. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Like many local businesses, Como's Restaurant in Ferndale has tweaked its business model to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

A leisurely night out at our favorite restaurants is sadly not something any of us is going to be doing for a while, but all is not lost. Dozens of amazing places have transitioned to takeout, delivery, and curb-side pickup services to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Metro Times is now offering Good To-Go Detroit to help you figure out who is open and ready to make you dinner. It's a new feature, and we'll be adding more restaurants as we go.

Due to overwhelming positive response, we have a new way to add your restaurant to Good To-Go Detroit! Metro Times now has a location update option, where you can update your restaurant's contact information, features, and cuisine categories. Make sure to select all of your options right now (Take-Out, Curbside, Online Ordering, Alcohol Delivery), and we'll review your updates to get them added to our location listings.

You can find the database here.

