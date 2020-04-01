Kroger announces a 'Hero Bonus' for hourly frontline workers

click to enlarge
Cincinnati-based mega grocery chain Kroger announced on March 31 that they are giving bonuses to all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.
The "Hero Bonus"
will provide an additional $2 per hour to employees' wages from March 29 to April 18.
"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero
, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO, in a press release. "The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."
The hourly bonus comes a little over a week after the grocery chain announced an additional one-time bonus
of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time employees, which workers will receive on April 3.
"Recently, we announced an appreciation bonus for our hourly frontline associates. This gesture was to thank our associates for everything they have done during the past few weeks," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer, in the same press release.
"However, we recognize that this crisis is far from over, and after reflecting on associate feedback and working together with our union partners, we want to further acknowledge our terrific team for their hard work to date as well as the work yet to come."
In addition to financial bonuses, Kroger outlined several other ways they're working to support their employees during the unprecedented time, including offering emergency paid leave in case any employees contract COVID-19; the implementation of ExpressPay, a way for many hourly employees to be able to access their finances more quickly; developing the $5 million "Helping Hands Fund," which assists families facing hardships; providing mental health services; hiring over 30,000 new employees in order to support many who have lost their jobs amid coronavirus closures; and implementing a hotline where employees can ask benefits-related questions.
They're also lending a hand to communities with their Zero Hunger Zero Waste
foundation which you can donate to at checkout; supporting the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program and Disaster Responder Program; and donating to local food banks and programs that aid in hunger relief.
For more info, visit thekrogerco.com
.
