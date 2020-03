Detroit's Eastern Market now offers online ordering and curbside pickup due to the coronavirus

Even though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order instructing Michiganders to stay at home as much as possible for the next three weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, you can still shop at Eastern Market — and avoid the crowds.Like many local businesses, Eastern Market is tweaking its model to adapt to the pandemic. Starting Saturday, March 28, you can pick up items using online ordering and curbside pickup."This is the plan moving forward," Eastern Market's chief marketing officer Erin Gaiser tells. "Yes things change and evolve each day!"Items are available for pickup starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Customers must place their order here before midnight on Thursday while supplies last.

