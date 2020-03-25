Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Detroit's Eastern Market now offers online ordering and curbside pickup due to the coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge HANNAH ERVIN, DETROIT STOCK CITY
  • Hannah Ervin, Detroit Stock City

Even though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order instructing Michiganders to stay at home as much as possible for the next three weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, you can still shop at Eastern Market — and avoid the crowds.

Like many local businesses, Eastern Market is tweaking its model to adapt to the pandemic. Starting Saturday, March 28, you can pick up items using online ordering and curbside pickup.

"This is the plan moving forward," Eastern Market's chief marketing officer Erin Gaiser tells Metro Times. "Yes things change and evolve each day!"



Items are available for pickup starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Customers must place their order here before midnight on Thursday while supplies last.

