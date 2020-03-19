Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Table and Bar

Michigan distilleries are now making hand sanitizer to help fight the coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GRIFFIN CLAW
  • Courtesy of Griffin Claw

While Big Three automakers consider switching gears to manufacturing hospital equipment to help coronavirus patients — a new Arsenal of Democracy, as it were — Michigan distilleries are doing their part to fight the virus.

Thanks to revised federal regulations from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, distilleries can now produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers without requiring authorization. Hand sanitizer has been hard to come by as panicked customers empty store stocks and douchebag opportunists hoard them and sell them at a markup.

So far, Michigan companies like Ann Arbor Distilling Co., Griffin Claw, and Bier Distillery have all starting offering bottles of hand sanitizer for free to their customers.

"We just saw the impact of COVID-19 and everyone running out of sanitizer. We operate a distillery, so we got creative and were able to make our own," Griffin Claw Marketing Director Christopher Lasher said in a statement. "It started as a way to sanitize our own taproom and brewery without stressing the public supply. We also offered bottles for all of our guests to use and it really caught on."

We'll drink to that.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Salvadorian pupusa-maker Buena Fe thrives in Oak Park Read More

  2. Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles will reopen this weekend Read More

  3. Local restaurants join growing list of places offering carryout and delivery options amid coronavirus crisis Read More

  4. The RenCen’s Hearth 71 is more than a restaurant with a view Read More

  5. Ima’s spicy karaage fried chicken sandwich is hot stuff Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...