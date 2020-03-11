Tin Roof, a new restaurant and live music venue, is set to open in Detroit this week at the former Cheli's Chili

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Tin Roof

Tin Roof, a live music, bar, and restaurant concept, is set to open in District Detroit on Friday.The new eatery and bar located at 47 East Adams Ave. will replace the former Cheli's Chili and will feature an array of spaces within the venue, including a bar on the ground level, a stage for live music, a DJ booth on the 2nd floor, a private party space on the 3rd floor, a beer garden, and a rooftop patio with a view of Comerica Park. Patrons can also take advantage of the games available at the venue.“Our stages have hosted the famous, the should have been famous, and everyone in between,” a press release reads, and the stage will showcase national, regional, and local acts on a nightly basis. On weeknights, original songwriters will be featured, and diners can enjoy acoustic sets while they eat. On weekends, live bands will play on the roof and DJs will play sets up until last call.The southern-inspired food offerings will be “better than bar food” according to a press release. The eatery creates its own marinades and sauces in house, and many items on the menu are "made from scratch." Menu items include Nashville hot chicken, chicken and waffles, Dixie biscuits, a Voodoo Grinder, chili-brown wings, a la carte tacos, and more.The restaurant will open on Friday at 5 p.m., and from then on will be open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.