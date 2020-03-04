Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Table and Bar

Jose’s Tacos opens in Detroit's Eastern Market

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge JOSE'S TACOS / FACEBOOK
  • Jose's Tacos / Facebook

After a lengthy delay, Jose’s Tacos has finally opened its second location in Eastern Market.

The family-owned taqueria has served up authentic Mexican flavors at 218 E. Grand River since 2014. The Orozco family announced their plan to open their second location in May of last year but the opening was delayed.
Related Jose's Tacos lands in Eastern Market with its second location
Jose's Tacos lands in Eastern Market with its second location
By Tom Perkins
Table and Bar
The new location at 2518 Market St. has table and booth seating for 60 and is more than twice the size of the original Jose’s Tacos.

Known for its classic Mexican fare like fried and soft corn tacos, burritos, and enchiladas, fans of Jose’s Tacos call its guacamole the best in the city. The second location will also have breakfast service, featuring huevos rancheros, chorizo and eggs, and more.



A grand opening celebration is planned for March 24 with a live mariachi band.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Popular pop-up chef to open Flavors of Jamaica restaurant in Pontiac Read More

  2. With Val’s Delicatessen, a new Jewish comfort food institution rises in West Bloomfield Read More

  3. The chicken 65 sandwich is king at Detroit’s new Bangladeshi pizzeria Read More

  4. Ima’s spicy karaage fried chicken sandwich is hot stuff Read More

  5. Iranian restaurant Pars plates Persian classics in Farmington Hills Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...