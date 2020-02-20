20 ways to celebrate Paczki Day in the Detroit area

click to enlarge Courtesy of American Coney Island

It's time to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Bring on the paczki!Saturday is the day to party, as the tent will offer free paczki donated by Bozek’s, New Martha Washington Bakery, New Palace Bakery, and Srodek’s. The tent will also feature music by the Misty Blues and a performance by the Gwiazda Polish Dancers. Just three blocks away from the tent, the Hamtramck Historical Museum will also be open for families to enjoy as well.You can run off your paczki calories even before you pack them on at this Hamtramck run hosted by tour-de-troit.org. After the run, all participants 21 and older will receive a beer and paczek.American Coney Island is already a major player in the coney dog game, and they might be onto something by merging two Motor City favorites with the coney-paczki: a sweet, pillowy pastry hugging a coney dog, complete with chili, mustard, and onion.The American Polish Cultural Center is holding a celebration complete with accordion performances and Polish cuisine. Patrons can also pre-order paczki through Monday, Feb. 24. Fruit, cannoli-flavored, and custard paczki are priced at $18 per dozen.The Apparatus Room is offering three delectable flavors: plum, lemon meringue, and dark chocolate custard. Paczki can be pre-ordered, or customers can walk in on Fat Tuesday.Avalon is providing a mixed dozen of pazcki for $25 to those who walk in on Fat Tuesday. Flavors include vanilla custard, lemon curd, and raspberry. If you’d rather order ahead, the bakery is taking orders through Friday, Feb. 21.This Polish bakery’s paczki flavors include caramel apple, apricot, blueberry, prune, and many more.Cornwall has fruit-flavored Paczki along with dessert flavors like chocolate and butterscotch. It also accepts walk-ins and pre-orders — hungry patrons can order a dozen for $20.On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to midnight, this Eastern Market distillery will hold a release party for its 666 bottles of Paczki Day Vodka that patrons can come and purchase for $30 a bottle. The vodka is made from raspberry Paczki from New Palace Bakery and 100% pure potato vodka. Paczki-vodka cocktails and food from Pietrzyk Pierogi will also be available.Located on the Avenue of Fashion, Good Cakes and Bakes will offer vegan and non-vegan options for Fat Tuesday, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Some of the bakery’s flavors include sweet potato, Nutella, lemon, cream cheese, and vanilla bean.If a typical fried paczek isn't cutting it for you, try a pork-powdered pastry out in Roseville. A creamy maple glaze topped with pig candy bacon perfectly marries the traditional Polish-inspired winter holiday with flavors of a Midwestern summer barbecue. Paczki are available starting on Friday, and doors open at 7 a.m. on Fat Tuesday.The success of American Coney Island's hot-dog-in-a-paczki has led to the next logical step: paczki burgers. It's just like it sounds: a beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion nestled between two sugary paczki. It will likely immobilize all who try it, but they'll be available at the bar on Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight; Monday 10 a.m.-2 a.m.; and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m.This year, New Palace is adding a beer and pretzel paczki. Past flavors have included Strawberry Cheesecake, Fruity Pebbles, Cocoa Puff, Triple Chocolate, and Birthday Cake. With long lines every year, visitors wait for hours for New Palace’s unique flavors. The bakery usually opens at 3 a.m. on the morning of Fat Tuesday.Hey, vegans want the option to fatten up their Tuesday, too. Nosh Pit will be doling out raspberry paczki to make vegan dreams come true. And for any gluten-free gluttons, they've got you covered as well. Vegan paczki will be selling at $3 apiece between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.Chef Erica Pietrzyk is taking pre-orders for Fat Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 20. Some of the shop’s most unique and popular Pazcki flavors are Strawberry Jalapeño, Apricot Pistachio Custard, Rose and Lemon, and more. A one-dozen batch is $20.With online orders and walk-ins, this diner makes homemade paczki with potato batter and fills them with sweet flavors such as plum butter and rose custard. They can be purchased individually, or in a dozen for $34.This year, Sister Pie will have one-of-a-kind flavors for Fat Tuesday. The bakery will feature Malted Lime, Salted Maple, Sister Pie’s signature pierogi-paczki hybrid, Pieraczki, and more.From 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Small’s is hosting a no-cover event. The day will be filled with their signature Paczki bombs, big beer cans, vodka, Polish food, and live music.The crème de la crème of paczki contents might be oozing out of this delightful Downriver dessertery. Tony Cannoli is offering up pre-orders for its trademark cannoli cream-filled creation. It comes slathered in powdered sugar and flecked with chocolate chips. The sweet treat will be available all month long.One of our favorite Hamtramck hole-in-the-wall bars also boasts one of our favorite fillings: liquor. This dive spot is the self-proclaimed "Home of the Shot-Ski," where you can take your shot and eat it too. The party starts at 11 a.m. on Fat Tuesday and will include a tent, a bar, and homemade Polish foods, as well as a performance by the Polish Muslims at 2:30 p.m.