Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Detroit City Distillery's paczki-infused vodka release party

click to enlarge Dante Dasaro

Na zdrowie, Detroit! There’s a new vodka in town, and it might just be the answer to our paczki-loving, liver-damaged prayers. Earlier this month , Detroit City Distillery announced the return of its popular and exclusive Paczki Vodka, something that, up until this year, was only offered by the shot at the spirit maker’s Eastern Market taproom. For this year’s Fat Tuesday festivities, DCD has bottled up a sinister 666 bottles of this year’s batch, which was made with a few very special ingredients: raspberry paczki from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery and 100% pure potato vodka from the homeland. Oh, did we mention that it’s a whopping 44% alcohol, which means it’s about 88-proof, which means you’re gonna need a hangover solution on hand. The vodka-release party will also offer snacks via Pietrzyk’s Pierogi and an exclusive Paczki Day Vodka cocktail. Bottles will cost you a cool $30 and will be sold through Fat Tuesday, or until the supply runs out.