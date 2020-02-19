Table and Bar

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Table and Bar

Celebrate Fat Tuesday early at Detroit City Distillery's paczki-infused vodka release party

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge DANTE DASARO
  • Dante Dasaro

Na zdrowie, Detroit! There’s a new vodka in town, and it might just be the answer to our paczki-loving, liver-damaged prayers.

Earlier this month, Detroit City Distillery announced the return of its popular and exclusive Paczki Vodka, something that, up until this year, was only offered by the shot at the spirit maker’s Eastern Market taproom. For this year’s Fat Tuesday festivities, DCD has bottled up a sinister 666 bottles of this year’s batch, which was made with a few very special ingredients: raspberry paczki from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery and 100% pure potato vodka from the homeland. Oh, did we mention that it’s a whopping 44% alcohol, which means it’s about 88-proof, which means you’re gonna need a hangover solution on hand. The vodka-release party will also offer snacks via Pietrzyk’s Pierogi and an exclusive Paczki Day Vodka cocktail. Bottles will cost you a cool $30 and will be sold through Fat Tuesday, or until the supply runs out.

Event runs from 10 a.m.-midnight. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Detroit City Distillery; 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit; 313-338-3760; detroitcitydistillery.com. No cover, limited-edition bottles are available for purchase at $30 each.

  • Paczki Day Vodka release party @ Detroit City Distillery

    • Sat., Feb. 22, 10-12 a.m. Free, bottles are $30

Table and Bar

