Condado Tacos to open in Cass Corridor next month

Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based taco chain, is opening its second Michigan location on March 12 .

will be Condado’s 16th restaurant. The company opened Michigan's first Condado Tacos last year in Royal Oak.

When you order at Condado, you check off the items you want from a quiz-like menu. Customers can start by adding meats such as tequila lime steak, barbecue pulled jackfruit, Thai chili tofu, homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs, and more.



Toppings include jicama-cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, queso, and fajita peppers, to name a few. You can also add rice, beans, cheese, salsa, and a large selection of sauces on your taco.

The company will be located in the Cass Corridor area at 634 Selden St. next to Smith & Co., and itAccording to, you can choose anything between a soft shell taco to a Firecracker hard shell taco.The restaurant also offers a wide variety of drinks, including margaritas from glasses and pitchers, and various tequilas.