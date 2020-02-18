Table and Bar

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Condado Tacos to open in Cass Corridor next month

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 5:43 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CONDADO TACOS
  • Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based taco chain, is opening its second Michigan location on March 12.
The company will be located in the Cass Corridor area at 634 Selden St. next to Smith & Co., and it will be Condado’s 16th restaurant. The company opened Michigan's first Condado Tacos last year in Royal Oak.
According to Eater Detroit, you can choose anything between a soft shell taco to a Firecracker hard shell taco.

When you order at Condado, you check off the items you want from a quiz-like menu. Customers can start by adding meats such as tequila lime steak, barbecue pulled jackfruit, Thai chili tofu, homemade chorizo, scrambled eggs, and more.

Toppings include jicama-cabbage slaw, pickled red onions, queso, and fajita peppers, to name a few. You can also add rice, beans, cheese, salsa, and a large selection of sauces on your taco.

The restaurant also offers a wide variety of drinks, including margaritas from glasses and pitchers, and various tequilas.



