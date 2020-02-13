Authors of 'Rage Baking' visit Detroit bakery to discuss 'the transformative power of flour, fury, and women's voices'

click to enlarge John Hession and Robert S. Johnson

For decades, we’ve been taught to steer clear of politics at the dinner table, mostly so you don’t disown your Trump-voting family by dessert. But authors and bakers Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford have a different approach, which is why their groundbreaking cookbook,, is the protest and pastry we need now. The book, which offers more than 50 recipes ranging from power-packed morning muffins to Im-Peachment Upsidedown Cake, is also sprinkled with essays, interviews, and poetry that address blood-boiling injustices and America’s widespread PTSD following the events of the 2016 election, including the appointment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.For this special book event presented by Pages Bookshop, Alford, who has spent more than 20 years at the Food Network, and Gunst, a James Beard Award-winning journalist who has authored 15 cookbooks and serves as NPR’s resident chef, will be joined by James Beard finalist Lisa Ludwinski, owner of Detroit’s Sister Pie , and April Anderson of Good Cakes and Bakes . The event will offer drinks and baked goods for sale; it’s suggested that folks arrive early, as this is a free event and it’s expected to fill up quickly.

