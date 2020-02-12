Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Is it love or heartburn? Detroit's American Coney Island will host Coneys by Candlelight event for Valentines Day
By Jerilyn Jordan
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 12:35 PM
Anyone who has ever been in love — or fallen out of it — knows that it can get very messy. Like, chili, mustard, and onions with no napkins messy. Embracing love and all of its zesty, tangy sweetness is American Coney Island
, which is once again hosting the ultimate romantic — and budget-friendly — Detroit dining experience: Coneys by Candlelight.
No reservations are needed to swap gnarly onion kisses with the object of your affection on Valentine’s Day between the hours of 6-8 p.m. Detroit’s beloved heart-burning aphrodisiac, the coney, will be center stage, basking in the glow of candlelight (no, really, there will be actual candles), but folks can order whatever their heart desires, just as long as it’s covered in chili. And because this is a classy affair, there will be complimentary long-stem roses for the “ladies” and some other special touches. Let’s hope the special touches involve Tums and moist towelettes.
Event runs from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at American Coney Island; 114 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit; 313-961-7750; americanconeyisland.com. No cover or reservations required, food for purchase.
