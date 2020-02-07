Detroit's Pietrzyk Pierogi will do a limited run of paczki for Fat Tuesday

click to enlarge
Pietrzyk Pierogi
Chef Erica Pietrzyk will extend her playful take on Polish cuisine to the beloved paczki just in time for Fat Tuesday.
Her Pietrzyk Pierogi shop in Eastern Market is now taking pre-orders
. Some of her more inventive flavors include Strawberry Jalapeño, Apricot Pistachio Custard, and Rose and Lemon, but there are also more traditional fillings like fruit and custard as well.
“The best paczki are made with real ingredients and are dense enough to make you want to fast after you indulge them,” Pietrzyk said in a statement.
Oh, right — we forgot that we're supposed to be giving something up for Lent.
After operating for years as a pop-up in Detroit's bar circuit, Pietrzyk (pronounced like "pea-ah-shyck" for the Polish-challenged) opened a permanent location
in Eastern Market's Gratiot Central Market last year. Pietrzyk says all of her paczki fillings are made fresh from scratch in Eastern Market and are sourced from local vendors.
Paczki are a dozen for $20, and customers can get a minimum of three flavors or a mixed dozen. Pre-orders end on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Pickups are from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
It's happening.
You can also catch Pietrzyk Pierogi's paczki from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Kuhnhenn Brewery in Warren, during "Paczki Brunch" from noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Urbanrest Brewery in Ferndale, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25) during the Polish Muslims' show at Ant Hall in Hamtramck.
Pietrzyk Pierogi is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave. Suite #109, Detroit.
