Friday, February 7, 2020

Buddy's is offering free pizza in the Detroit area on Friday

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BUDDY'S PIZZA
  • Photo courtesy of Buddy's Pizza

Good news for frugal pizza-lovers: Buddy’s Pizza is giving away free pizzas on Friday.

Buddy’s is offering free four-piece pizzas to those who live near the company’s 16 metro Detroit locations. A whopping 250 one-topping pizzas will be given out by entering code PIZZABUDDYS at checkout of the Doordash website or app. The order must be of at least $5 value, is not available for dine-in or pick-up, and is limited to one per person, according to Crain's.

The deal is in celebration of closing an exclusive deal with food delivery service DoorDash. This is one of the biggest deals DoorDash has ever made in metro Detroit. The California-based company is now the exclusive delivery service for Buddy's, which previously used several different services.



Buddy’s keeps rolling out rewards throughout the weekend — on Saturday and Sunday the delivery fees will be dropped on orders over $12. The company said that the deals are also in honor of National Pizza Day on Sunday.

