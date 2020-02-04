Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Table and Bar

Safflower Street, an all-vegan bakery, is set to open in Ferndale

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge SAFFLOWER STREET / FACEBOOK
  • Safflower Street / Facebook

A new vegan bakery will bloom in Ferndale this spring.

Safflower Street, southeast Michigan’s first all-vegan, gluten-free eatery, has plans to offer counter-service and dessert items at a new location north of Nine Mile Road at 23131 Woodward Ave.

The bakery, which plans to open its brick-and-mortar spot within a couple of months, is headed by baker Jillian Parsell and her business partner Chris Pelak.



Parsell started working in restaurants in 2017 at Om Cafe, according to Eater, and then began taking orders for custom cakes via Facebook Marketplace. She later established Safflower Street LLC and rented out space in commercial kitchens to complete wholesale orders. After losing access to kitchen space last year, she decided it was time for Safflower to have a home of its own.

One of Safflower’s signature items include a gigantic samoa cookie, made with cashew butter, date caramel, and tahini. Other items on its menu are slices of cake (including bumpy cake), some whole cakes for carryout, and soup.

The 1,300-square-foot bakery will seat about 10, and will feature a large kitchen that’ll allow Parsell to fulfill both retail and commercial orders.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One of the Cass Corridor’s most beloved dives, the Old Miami turns 40 Read More

  2. Detroit’s Frita Batidos serves up burgers, fries, and milkshakes — with a fabulous twist Read More

  3. Detroit doughnut shop Dilla's Delights surpasses fundraising goal to move to bigger location Read More

  4. Founders Brewing Co.'s Detroit taproom reopens after racial discrimination controversy Read More

  5. The grill masters at Motor City Sports Bar excel far beyond the burger Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
More...