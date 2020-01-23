Northwest Detroit's Jamaican Pot delays New Center opening

-
Tom Perkins
Brown stew chicken at Jamaican Pot.
Jamaican Pot’s second spot has delayed its New Center opening.
The original eatery, which opened in 2014 and serves dishes like curry chicken, jerk chicken, curry goat, jerk oxtail, and pepper steak on Eight Mile Road at Hubble Avenue, will soon open its next outpost at the New Center One building at 3031 W. Grand Blvd.
The popular restaurant, catering service, and takeout spot, which serves food made fresh and in small batches daily, is run by married couple Mama Rose and Bruce Cunningham.
"We never pre-make anything,” Mama Rose previously told MT
. “We come in early in the morning and we cook all the food. Even when you order your food, it's going to take a minute because a lot of what we cook ... is cooked to order," she said.
The upcoming new location is a result of Jamaican Pot regularly catering for New Center in the past. When management noticed how popular it was, they invited the eatery to set up a permanent residence.
The couple intended to open the new location on Jan. 23 — but the opening was held up due to technical difficulties, according to Eater
. The new spot is geared to serve an augmented menu to patrons during the busy lunch hour.
