Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Detroit's Atwater Brewery to be sold to Molson Coors

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ATWATER BREWERY
  • Photo courtesy of Atwater Brewery

Molson Coors has agreed to purchase Detroit’s Atwater Brewery.

Atwater, a Detroit-based brewery specializing in traditional German-style lagers, will join Tenth and Blake, the craft beer division of Molson Coors. The acquisition is expected to occur within the next couple months.

"The agreement with Tenth and Blake is both the culmination of our past and the catapult to our future," Mark Rieth, Atwater Brewery owner, said in a news release. "For Atwater to continue to grow, it will require both capital and brewing expertise. Tenth and Blake brings both, which makes them the ideal strategic partner to help us continue to live our mantra 'Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere.'"



Atwater, which was founded in 1997, brews Dirty Blonde and Vanilla Java Porter, American IPA Better Life Choices, and Decadent Dark Chocolate, as well as various hard seltzers and craft spirits. The company also operates three biergarden and taphouse locations in Michigan, including one in Detroit.

Atwater's day-to-day operations will continue to be managed by Rieth and his team.

"Atwater has been a staple and a leader in the Michigan craft community for more than two decades, and we’re thrilled to have them join Tenth and Blake," Paul Verdu, vice president of Tenth and Blake, said in the news release. "Our priority is to make sure their beer is enjoyed by consumers throughout their core markets and eventually across the Great Lakes region."

Tenth and Blake is already home to the several craft companies, including Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, AC Golden Brewing Company, Saint Archer Brewing Company, Terrapin Beer Company, Hop Valley Brewing Company, and Revolver Brewing.

Molson Coors is one of the largest international brewers. The company also offers Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Sharp’s Doom Bar, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs, and Crispin Cider.

