Corktown's Folk to hold Australian bush fire relief dinner

Corktown cafe Folk
will hold a dinner later this month to raise money for relief from the deadly Australian bush fires.
The fires have killed at least 27 people so far
, as well as destroyed thousands of homes. Almost 18 million acres of land has been burned, and millions of animals are potentially dead as a result.
The dinner, taking place on Jan. 28, will raise funding via donations for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
. The organization works with government, emergency agencies, and veterans to enter affected areas in order to assess and assist injured animals.
Patrons can look forward to bread and other items from Ochre Bakery in Detroit, seafood from Motor City Seafood (an eatery owned by New Zealand natives), drinks by Royce Detroit, and Australian desserts, according to The Detroit News
.
Folk, which opened in 2018, is co-owned by Rohani Foulkes, who is originally from Cairns, Australia.
To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com
.
The relief dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28; at Folk, 1701 Trumbull Ave, Detroit; 313-290-5849; folkdetroit.com; Tickets are $70.
