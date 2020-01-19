Ferndale's GreenSpace Cafe to close in February

click to enlarge
-
Greenspace Cafe Facebook
-
Ferndale's Greenspace Cafe.
Ferndale's Greenspace Cafe will close permanently next month. The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.
"Issues with our landlord, leases, and finances have left no options," the announcement reads.
The restaurant went through a shakeup a couple years ago, bringing in former Clean Plate owner Amber Poupore to retool its menu, and last year, handing over operations to former Clean Plate chef Bryan Nieradka. Metro Times
gave the new menu a favorable review
, but that didn't seem to be enough to reverse the four-year-old restaurant's fortunes.
According to the post, there are no plans to close Royal Oak's GreenSpace & Go.
You can read the full post below.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.