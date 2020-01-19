Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 19, 2020

Ferndale's GreenSpace Cafe to close in February

Posted By on Sun, Jan 19, 2020 at 8:55 PM

click to enlarge Ferndale's Greenspace Cafe. - GREENSPACE CAFE FACEBOOK
  • Greenspace Cafe Facebook
  • Ferndale's Greenspace Cafe.

Ferndale's Greenspace Cafe will close permanently next month. The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

"Issues with our landlord, leases, and finances have left no options," the announcement reads.

The restaurant went through a shakeup a couple years ago, bringing in former Clean Plate owner Amber Poupore to retool its menu, and last year, handing over operations to former Clean Plate chef Bryan Nieradka. Metro Times gave the new menu a favorable review, but that didn't seem to be enough to reverse the four-year-old restaurant's fortunes.



According to the post, there are no plans to close Royal Oak's GreenSpace & Go.

You can read the full post below.


So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Smith & Co. is one of Detroit’s best new restaurants Read More

  2. Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails brings fine dining to a long-abandoned block on Detroit’s east side Read More

  3. Hazel, Ravines, and Downtown to undergo temporary Crab Trap makeover, will offer fresh stone crab, grouper, and more Read More

  4. Macomb County to get its own Detroit Axe by the end of January Read More

  5. Mister Dips, a burger and ice cream joint, to open Detroit location in Spring 2020 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...