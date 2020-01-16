Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Table and Bar

Mister Dips, a burger and ice cream joint, to open Detroit location in Spring 2020

Posted By on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge The Double Dip. - COURTESY OF MISTER DIPS
  • Courtesy of Mister Dips
  • The Double Dip.

A new brick-and-mortar location of Mister Dips is coming to downtown Detroit in Spring 2020.

The burger and ice cream joint will be located at 19 E. Grand River Ave. in Parker's Alley, and will be adjoining the Shinola Hotel.

Mister Dips already has a popular location in Brooklyn, New York, which chef and restaurateur Andrew Carmellini opened back in September 2016. That restaurant concept serves the food from the window of a retrofitted 1974 Airstream in Vale Park — the William Vale’s outdoor promenade in Williamsburg.



Patrons can expect to see signature griddle burgers, seasonal dairy dips, and waffle fries on the menu. Brooklyn's menu last year included Dirty-Dipped Waffles loaded with queso and scallion; a Choco-Cherry Float; and the PSL, a pumpkin spice latte dairy dip. It also featured chicken Chixy Dips, which came in two flavors: Hot Bae (chili-honey and Chesapeake spice) or Southern Fried (buffalo and celery salt).

The 2,000-square-foot Detroit eatery will be able to seat 30 patrons. In addition to this upcoming location, the company plans on expanding to Seaport District, New York, in the spring as well.

To find out more you can visit misterdips.com or follow @eatmisterdips on Instagram.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Smith & Co. is one of Detroit’s best new restaurants Read More

  2. Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails brings fine dining to a long-abandoned block on Detroit’s east side Read More

  3. Hazel, Ravines, and Downtown to undergo temporary Crab Trap makeover, will offer fresh stone crab, grouper, and more Read More

  4. Corktown's Gold Cash Gold could close its doors next month Read More

  5. The best things we ate in and around Detroit this year Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
Bands to Watch
More...