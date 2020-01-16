Mister Dips, a burger and ice cream joint, to open Detroit location in Spring 2020

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Mister Dips
-
The Double Dip.
A new brick-and-mortar location of Mister Dips is coming to downtown Detroit in Spring 2020.
The burger and ice cream joint will be located at 19 E. Grand River Ave. in Parker's Alley, and will be adjoining the Shinola Hotel.
Mister Dips already has a popular location in Brooklyn, New York, which chef and restaurateur Andrew Carmellini opened back in September 2016. That restaurant concept serves the food from the window of a retrofitted 1974 Airstream in Vale Park — the William Vale’s outdoor promenade in Williamsburg.
Patrons can expect to see signature griddle burgers, seasonal dairy dips, and waffle fries on the menu. Brooklyn's menu
last year included Dirty-Dipped Waffles loaded with queso and scallion; a Choco-Cherry Float; and the PSL, a pumpkin spice latte dairy dip. It also featured chicken Chixy Dips
, which came in two flavors: Hot Bae (chili-honey and Chesapeake spice) or Southern Fried (buffalo and celery salt).
The 2,000-square-foot Detroit eatery will be able to seat 30 patrons. In addition to this upcoming location, the company plans on expanding to Seaport District, New York, in the spring as well.
To find out more you can visit misterdips.com
or follow @eatmisterdips
on Instagram.
