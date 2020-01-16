Hazel, Ravines, and Downtown to undergo temporary Crab Trap makeover, will offer fresh stone crab, grouper, and more

click to enlarge Anthony Morrow/Pulp Media

Winter in Michigan means one thing: everyone is so dang crabby.The lack of sunlight, the promise of snow, frigid temperatures, and, to top it off, the perfect hair day is beyond out of reach, thanks to this stupid hat and static electricity. Though spring break may feel like an eternity away, the folks over at Birmingham eatery Hazel, Ravines, and Downtown are bringing a bit of the Gulf Coast to our frosty Mitten state.Starting Jan. 21, Hazel’s will undergo a temporary makeover when it transforms into Hazel’s Crab Trap. The heart of the special event menu, which will be available through Feb. 16, is fresh stone crab, which will be flown in fresh from Florida daily. The crab event follows in the footsteps of the restaurant’s popular Lobster Pound takeover last summer, and will also offer hushpuppies, conch fritters, alligator bites, several fresh grouper items, Cedar Key Clams, Buffalo and calamari, as well as amped-up raw bar offerings including king and snow crab, oysters, and shrimp. Even vegan Detroit pop-up Street Beet has gone coastal, creating a vegan addition to Hazel’s Crab Trap menu in the form of the Not-So-Crabby-Patty sandwich. Oh, and to make it feel a bit more like a vacation, Hazel’s will also offer frozen margaritas and daiquiris because just kill us already.

