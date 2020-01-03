Domino's criticized for selling $30 pizzas on New Year's Eve

click to enlarge
Ann Arbor-based Domino's is under fire for jacking prices up to $30 per pizza delivered to New Year's Eve revelers in New York City's Times Square.
The brand caught flak after The New York Post
reported that a local franchisee was selling the pizzas at more than double their usual rate.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio even took to Twitter to shame the company. "Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos," he wrote. "To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias."
However, a spokeswoman for Domino's defended the practice, telling the Detroit Free Press
that franchise owners are free to set their own prices. And a spokesperson told Fox Business
that technically, Domino's NYC stores are local.
"Every store in [New York City] is owned by a local resident," a Domino's spokesperson told FOX Business. "Every employee is a local New York resident. Those stores provide jobs to thousands of his fellow citizens. With his comments, the mayor is suggesting that New Yorkers who own or work at a franchise are 'lesser than' those who don't."
Still, it's odd that people were willing to pay $30 for a drab national chain pie when New York City is positively swimming in cheap, authentic pizzas you can get for less than $2 a slice.
