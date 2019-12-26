Table and Bar

Thursday, December 26, 2019

Table and Bar

Oh good god — All Fizzed Up, a hard seltzer tasting event, is coming to Royal Oak to give you a low-calorie hangover

Staff Pick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 26, 2019 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Looking back, a portrait of America in 2019 might look something like this: 30-50 feral hogs, the presidential impeachment, scathing reviews of the CGI nightmare that is Cats, that chicken sandwich, Keanu Reeves’ “Keanaissance,” and White Claw — the once endangered species of sweet, fizzy, highly alcoholic nectar of the summer gods.

Well, the spiked seltzer trend that is probably responsible for our extravagant rideshare spending last summer isn’t going anywhere. Hard seltzer, dare we say, is a lifestyle, and with that comes metro Detroit’s first-ever event dedicated to spiked seltzer. Welcome to All Fizzed Up, the hard seltzer tasting event of your deceptive hangover nightmares. The event will feature more than 60 varieties from more than 20 hard seltzer vendors from all over the world. For $50, attendees can sample up to 10 3-ounce pours of various hard seltzers, whereas VIP tickets ($70) will allow you to get 15 samples. Additional samples can be purchased, and all attendees will be given a commemorative pint glass, as well as a keepsake photo to remember the night you will surely forget.

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak; 248-399-2980; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets start at $50.

