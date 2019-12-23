Monday, December 23, 2019
Detroit's Urban Ramen is closed until further notice
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Mon, Dec 23, 2019 at 3:04 PM
click to enlarge
Looks like Urban Ramen is closed for the holidays.
"Closed 'til further notice due to equipment failure," a sign posted on the door reads. "Sorry for the inconvenience!!"
Urban Ramen has been a favorite since it opened last year, typically drawing a reliable line of diners waiting outside
to squeeze into the tiny spot. Co-owner Kohei Robert opened the original Urban Ramen in Los Angeles, and told Metro Times
he decided to bring a second location to Detroit after he fell in love with the city while visiting friends and family.
For Detroiters who need a Japanese noodle fix, Ima recently opened its second location in Detroit
at Cass and Warren avenues in the former Sweet Lorraine's Fabulous Mac n' Brewz.
So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.
Tags: Urban Ramen, Detroit, Midtown, Image