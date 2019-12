Detroit's Urban Ramen is closed until further notice

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Looks like Urban Ramen is closed for the holidays."Closed 'til further notice due to equipment failure," a sign posted on the door reads. "Sorry for the inconvenience!!"Urban Ramen has been a favorite since it opened last year, typically drawing a reliable line of diners waiting outside to squeeze into the tiny spot. Co-owner Kohei Robert opened the original Urban Ramen in Los Angeles, and told Metro Times he decided to bring a second location to Detroit after he fell in love with the city while visiting friends and family.For Detroiters who need a Japanese noodle fix, Ima recently opened its second location in Detroit at Cass and Warren avenues in the former Sweet Lorraine's Fabulous Mac n' Brewz.