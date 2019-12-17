Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Table and Bar

Saucy Brew Works to open Detroit location in spring 2020

Posted By on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAUCY BREW WORKS
  • Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works

Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works is set to open a new location in the Motor City.

Expected to open in spring in the Brush Park area, the brewpub will be part of Bedrock’s mixed-use City Modern space, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Started in 2017 by friends Brent Zimmerman and Eric Anderson, Saucy Brew Works uses BrauKon German technology, which is completely stainless-steel and reduces water usage, while pretreating wastewater for reuse. CEO Brent and co-owner Eric have also pledged some of their Cleveland-based earnings to local schools.



The brewery has three core beers: the Habituale Kolsch-style golden ale, described as a crisp citrusy flavor with spicy character; the IPA Asap American-IPA, described as citrusy and dry with lingering bitterness; and the Love You, Bye, an imperial IPA. Saucy Brew Works also features a number of other craft beers and seasonal brews.

The brewpub menu also features apizza — New Haven-Connecticut-style thin-crust, Neapolitan pies — with flavors like Porky Porker, Cleveland, Nashville Hot Chicken, and more.

While Detroit is already home to many different pizza-pies and breweries, there’s always room for a new face in town.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's New Order Coffee expands to Royal Oak Read More

  2. You can pass a good time at Detroit’s New Orleans-themed Brush Street Stadium Deli Read More

  3. Ima's Midtown Detroit location opens its doors with new sandwich menu Read More

  4. Bobcat Bonnie's to open new location in Clinton Twp. Read More

  5. The Bricks Pizzeria in Grosse Pointe Park is a slice above the rest Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...