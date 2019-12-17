Saucy Brew Works to open Detroit location in spring 2020

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works
Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works
is set to open a new location in the Motor City.
Expected to open in spring in the Brush Park area, the brewpub will be part of Bedrock’s mixed-use City Modern
space, according to The Detroit Free Press
.
Started in 2017 by friends Brent Zimmerman and Eric Anderson, Saucy Brew Works uses BrauKon German technology, which is completely stainless-steel and reduces water usage, while pretreating wastewater for reuse. CEO Brent and co-owner Eric have also pledged some of their Cleveland-based earnings to local schools.
The brewery has three core beers: the Habituale Kolsch-style golden ale, described as a crisp citrusy flavor with spicy character; the IPA Asap American-IPA, described as citrusy and dry with lingering bitterness; and the Love You, Bye, an imperial IPA. Saucy Brew Works also features a number of other craft beers and seasonal brews.
The brewpub menu also features apizza — New Haven-Connecticut-style thin-crust, Neapolitan pies — with flavors like Porky Porker, Cleveland, Nashville Hot Chicken, and more.
While Detroit is already home to many different pizza-pies and breweries, there’s always room for a new face in town.
