Monday, December 16, 2019

Detroit's New Order Coffee expands to Royal Oak

Posted By on Mon, Dec 16, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NEW ORDER
  • Courtesy of New Order

There’s a new coffee shop in town.

New Order Coffee, a Midtown staple, has expanded its scope with the addition of a Royal Oak location at 30955 Woodward Ave., which opened over the weekend.

The 1,800-square-foot coffee shop is part of a partnership with Beaumont Hospital, and is part of the hospital’s “Woodward Corners.” As part of the “Arts RX” program, the coffee shop will display the artwork of pediatric patients on mugs that will be available for purchase. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.



“I’m proud to carry on our family legacy of giving in support of the Beaumont Foundation,” owner Elizabeth Rose said in a press release. “The New Order Coffee team is delighted to bring this wonderful program to our cafe, where we will assist in increasing both awareness and funding for these children and families in need.”

click to enlarge COURTESY OF NEW ORDER
  • Courtesy of New Order

In addition to the usual signature lattes, tea, coffee, and pastries, the new location will be offering several holiday-themed items. These include a Peppermint Mallo Mocha, which is an M&M mocha topped with peppermint mallo; a Waffleshot Macchiato, or house espresso that comes in an edible chocolate-dipped waffle; and a holiday smooth and spicy bean blend that includes notes of cranberry, toffee, and almond.

The space was designed by Kristen Smith Design and incorporates the white birch millwork as well as the orange and aqua accents featured in the flagship store at 3100 Woodward Ave.

New Order Coffee’s Royal Oak shop is located at 30955 Woodward Ave; 313-784-9164; newordercoffee.com. Open Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

