Bobcat Bonnie's to open new location in Clinton Twp.

Bobcat Bonnie's / Facebook

Bobcat Bonnie’s will open a new location in February.The chain will be taking up residence at the Mall at Partridge Creek, located in the space where Max and Erma’s currently operates."A lot of the staff has been there for years, and we are pumped to add them in our family," owner Matt Buskard told WXYZ Bobcat Bonnie’s first location was opened on Michigan Avenue in Corktown in 2015, after Buskard saw that the space O’Blivions occupied was for sale. It then opened three more locations in Wyandotte Ferndale , and most recently in Ypsilanti in October 2019.Bobcat Bonnie’s is named after the grandmother of Joey Salamon, Buskard’s partner and creative contributor.“She is a one-of-a-kind woman who got her nickname because she drives a bobcat on their farm in Ohio,” the website reads.