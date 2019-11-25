Highlands Detroit opens in top floors of RenCen with bar, restaurants, and event space

click to enlarge
Near and Far Photography / Shutterstock
The GM Renaissance Center, the tallest building in Michigan, became home to four new dining destinations on Monday.
The two restaurants, private event space, and bar are all collectively known as Highlands Detroit, and they’re located on the 71st and 72nd floors of the towering building.
The Highland Steakhouse — the main restaurant — provides a welcoming eatery with an exciting view that is geared toward celebrating special occasions, and offers a robust wine selection.
Hearth 71, on the other hand, provides a more casual restaurant where patrons can share plates and enjoy an ever-changing seasonal menu. Items available at Hearth 71 include Spanish baked eggs, charcuterie, bacon-wrapped Medjool dates, dips, and slow-roasted lamb. A limited amount of reservations will be available at Hearth because the restaurant seeks to stay available to walk-ins.
The High Bar, also on floor 71, provides a lounge area focused on Scotch, and also offers a full menu, including cocktails and dainty desserts.
The 72nd floor boasts a private event space with a view of the Detroit skyline where a variety of events, including weddings, can be held.
The spaces, which are a concept by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain and partners Sarah Camarota and Richard Camarota, occupy the former Coach Insignia restaurant at the top of the RenCen. They were initially supposed to open on Nov. 15, but after some rescheduling they are all finally open to the public.
Highlands Steakhouse, Hearth 71, and the High Bar, can all be accessed via an elevator on the third level of the 400 Renaissance Center. The restaurants will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sometime in December, the restaurants will begin offering Sunday hours as well. Visit highlandsdetroit.com
for more information.
