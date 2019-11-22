Jolly Pumpkin to open new surf-inspired restaurant in Dearborn 

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Longboard



The founders of Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales will open the Longboard, a new restaurant in downtown Dearborn, on Monday, Nov. 25. Located in an 8,000-square-foot suite in Wagner Place, the Longboard will join six other restaurants and retailers in the new space.



The Longboard has a menu and interior inspired by founder Ron Jeffries’ travels in Hawaii and the Pacific Coast. With Tiki- and surf-inspired decor, a canoe on the ceiling, and an emphasis on fresh, bright flavors, the restaurant represents a new direction for the Jolly Pumpkin brand.

Tony Grant, CEO and CFO of Northern United Brewing Company, owner of the Jolly Pumpkin restaurants, explained that the Longboard is an experimental venture for the Jolly Pumpkin brand.

“Don’t get me wrong, we are still serious about our beer, beverage, and culinary experience,” Grant said in a press release. “That will be evident, not only visually in the space, but through the menu, too. Customers will be surprised and delighted. With this evolution, we invite our guests to take a new journey and experience a fresh menu designed to reflect the sun and surf side of Jolly Pumpkin.”

The executive chef of the Longboard, Dan Gawura, said in a press release that the menu includes tropical items like poke, Mahi tacos, and Hawaiian pizza. The Longboard will also serve some Jolly Pumpkin favorites, such as the Perfect Fried Chicken Sandwich and truffle fries. Frozen cocktails, Jolly Pumpkin beers, and North Peak brews will also be available. In the spring, the Longboard will open two patios for outdoor dining.

“My vision is to create a unique experience,” Gawura said in the release. “We want it to be very approachable and casual.”

The Longboard will be located at Wagner Place in Dearborn, at 21931 Michigan Ave., Suite 100; 313-914-4510; longboardjp.com. Hours for the restaurant will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

