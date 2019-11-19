Get whiskey wasted at Metro Times' Whiskey in Winter event at the Detroit Shipping Co.

Ashley Toodle

Every winter,turns to the power of whiskey to numb the woes of winter down to a dull, non-afflicting malaise. Oh, wait. That’s just the editorial staff. No, but really,is doing it again, this time moving our inaugural celebration of all things whiskey to the Detroit Shipping Co. for a toasty evening of eating, drinking, dancing, drinking, and drinking. This year, dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons will be available to sample, in addition to craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. Each ticket allows for 10 drink samples, and VIP patrons can enjoy 10 drink tickets and complimentary food from Bangkok 96 Street Food, Brujo Tacos and Tapas, Coop Caribbean Chicken, and more, plus a swag bag full of stuff to keep you warm. In keeping with the theme, Detroit’s seductive alt-country rockers Whiskey Charmers (naturally) will serve as the evening’s entertainment.