Get whiskey wasted at Metro Times' Whiskey in Winter event at the Detroit Shipping Co.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 3:20 PM

ASHLEY TOODLE
  • Ashley Toodle

Every winter, Metro Times turns to the power of whiskey to numb the woes of winter down to a dull, non-afflicting malaise. Oh, wait. That’s just the editorial staff. No, but really, Metro Times is doing it again, this time moving our inaugural celebration of all things whiskey to the Detroit Shipping Co. for a toasty evening of eating, drinking, dancing, drinking, and drinking. This year, dozens of whiskeys, scotches, and bourbons will be available to sample, in addition to craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. Each ticket allows for 10 drink samples, and VIP patrons can enjoy 10 drink tickets and complimentary food from Bangkok 96 Street Food, Brujo Tacos and Tapas, Coop Caribbean Chicken, and more, plus a swag bag full of stuff to keep you warm. In keeping with the theme, Detroit’s seductive alt-country rockers Whiskey Charmers (naturally) will serve as the evening’s entertainment.

Event begins at 7 p.m. and 6:30 for VIP ticket holders on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Detroit Shipping Co.; 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; 313-426-4973; mtwhiskeyinthewinter.com. Tickets are $35+.

    Metro Times presents Whiskey in the Winter @ Detroit Shipping Company

    • Fri., Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m. $35+

