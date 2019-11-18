Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company launches ready-to-drink cans of cold brew

click to enlarge Courtesy of Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company



Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company has answered the call for ready-to-drink cold brew and nitro brew cans for coffee drinkers on the go.

"If you stop to consider that coffee is the #2 most consumed beverage in the world, and yet has never been available to the public in a ready-to-drink package, it is not difficult to envision how canned Cold Brew is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the specialty coffee industry," Greg Miracle, president and founder of the Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company, said in a statement.

The cold brew "still" version offered by the company consists of coffee and water, with no other added ingredients. Great Lakes describes the coffee in the 12-ounce can as "bold" and "naturally sweet" in a press release.

The nitro brew — which also comes in a 12-ounce can — offers the same cold-steeped coffee, but widget technology "infuses the coffee with pressurized nitrogen upon opening," according to the release.

"This device is a game-changer in bringing the authentic draft 'Nitro' Cold Brew experience to our RTD Cold Brew line-up," Brad Goulding, director of brand development, said in a statement. "The result is an impressive 'nitro cascade' and a distinctively smooth mouthfeel, with a creamy head when poured."

The cold brew and nitro brew are locally roasted, brewed, and canned in Bloomfield Hills and will be available in Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company cafes as well as all over Michigan. The line is an expansion on the wholesale kegged cold brew already offered by the company.





For more information, visit greatlakescoffee.com.