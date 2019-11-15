Walled Lake marijuana dispensary is giving away hundreds of Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwiches

click to enlarge
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, Oakland County's first state-licensed marijuana provisioning center
, has one of the more interesting deals we've seen in a while: it's giving away 200 of Popeyes' coveted spicy chicken sandwiches.
The deal runs from 5-7 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Popeyes debuted its sandwich over the summer as an alternative to rival Chic-fil-A, which has a tasty sandwich but has alienated many due to its support of anti-LGBTQ causes. The Popeyes sandwich — a buttermilk battered and breaded white meat filet, topped with pickles, a choice of mayo or a spicy Cajun spread, and served on a toasted brioche bun — was an instant hit, and quickly sold out. It finally returned to Popeyes stores earlier this month.
Though recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, it's not yet available for sale for people without a medical marijuana card. But that could change very soon, as the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency recently announced sales could begin as early as Dec 1
.
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 E. Walled Lake Dr.
