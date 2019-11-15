The WAB's Alechemy Room is now serving coffee and booze in Ferndale

click to enlarge Sonia Khaleel

The Alechemy Room.

click to enlarge Sonia Khaleel

The Alechemy Room, a new coffee shop and taproom concept from the owners of the WAB, the Emory, and the Loving Touch, opened on the first floor of Ferndale's WAB at the beginning of the month.Located right underneath the WAB at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Troy Street, Alechemy is adorned with a colorful mural on its Troy-facing exterior wall. The taproom offers a cozy spot to chill for booze and coffee drinkers alike, with the slogan “Drink coffee and beer” illuminated on a screen behind the bar.Currently featured beers include the Woodward Ave. Blonde, an American lager; Alter Ego, a Sticke Alt; the Aggrovator, a Tropical/foreign extra stout; the Detroit Maiden, an India pale ale; Firme, a Mexican style amber, Weizengeist, a Hefeweizen; Brindle Love, a brown ale; and Grapefruit Heaven, a grapefruit pale ale. Patrons can drink $3 beers until 4 p.m.Hungry visitors can indulge in several sandwiches, including a chickpea salad sandwich on sourdough, an Italian sandwich on sourdough, chicken salad on rye, a Reuben on rye, and a California Turkey on sourdough. Sandwiches are served on Crispelli’s bread and come with coleslaw and a pickle.Also on the menu are expresso, dirty chai, cappuccino, drip and French press coffee, and a variety of coffee roasts, such as the Costa Rican Tarrazu and the Tanzanian Peaberry. The house blend includes Latin American and African beans, and there are also Porto-fino French, Sumatran, Italian, and Viennese options available. Patrons can also order a variety of Harney & Sons teas.For those seeking a cup of joe with a little extra something, a variety of boozy coffees are available, including Spanish, Irish, Mexican, and Italian varieties, and one menu item called “Gingerbread Feelin.’” Boozy coffees feature Kahlúa.