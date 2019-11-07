Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Table and Bar

Detroit's Republic Tavern announces winter menu

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge Barbecue Carrots. - COURTESY OF THE REPUBLIC TAVERN
  • Courtesy of the Republic Tavern
  • Barbecue Carrots.

The Republic Tavern has worked with local farmers to create a cozy seasonal menu fit for the winter weather.

“Because we source from local farms, this allows us to change our menu ingredients regularly creating an elevated level of creative energy in the kitchen,” chef Matt Baldridge said in a press release. “We are excited to share our heartier dishes and comfort food menu items this winter.”

The menu boasts items like Mushroom Barley Orzotto, Char Grilled Octopus, Duck Merguez, Barbecue Carrots, Stout Braised Elk, and Lamb Meatballs. For desserts, patrons can indulge in the Pumpkin Pannu Kakku, a German Chocolate Cake, or a Creme Puff Trio. A bevy of cocktails, draft beers, and bottled and canned beers are also available.

The eatery, located within Detroit’s Grand Army of the Republic Building, offers a “modern interpretation of an old-world tavern experience.” Diners meeting specifically before events like opera performances, concerts, or other shows can take advantage of a new Pre-Show Dinner Experience which includes a three-course prix fixe dinner for $40 a person.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Founders Brewing manager claims he didn’t know Black employee is Black Read More

  2. Detroit’s Chef Kate Williams shows range with American diner, Karl’s Read More

  3. This could be your last chance to try Detroit-style pizza purveyor Michigan & Trumbull for a while Read More

  4. In search of Detroit’s best oysters Read More

  5. Time has been good to Ferndale’s Ethiopian restaurant the Blue Nile Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Best of Detroit
Bands to Watch
More...