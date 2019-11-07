Detroit's Republic Tavern announces winter menu

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Republic Tavern

Barbecue Carrots.

The Republic Tavern has worked with local farmers to create a cozy seasonal menu fit for the winter weather.

“Because we source from local farms, this allows us to change our menu ingredients regularly creating an elevated level of creative energy in the kitchen,” chef Matt Baldridge said in a press release. “We are excited to share our heartier dishes and comfort food menu items this winter.”

The menu boasts items like Mushroom Barley Orzotto, Char Grilled Octopus, Duck Merguez, Barbecue Carrots, Stout Braised Elk, and Lamb Meatballs. For desserts, patrons can indulge in the Pumpkin Pannu Kakku, a German Chocolate Cake, or a Creme Puff Trio. A bevy of cocktails, draft beers, and bottled and canned beers are also available.

The eatery, located within Detroit’s Grand Army of the Republic Building, offers a “modern interpretation of an old-world tavern experience.” Diners meeting specifically before events like opera performances, concerts, or other shows can take advantage of a new Pre-Show Dinner Experience which includes a three-course prix fixe dinner for $40 a person.

