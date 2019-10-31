Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 31, 2019

Table and Bar

Clawson brewpub Black Lotus Brewing Co. serves its last drinks

Posted By on Thu, Oct 31, 2019 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito


After 13 years and thousands of beers, Black Lotus Brewing Co. shut its doors for good Wednesday evening.


Located in downtown Clawson, Black Lotus, whose motto is “Think Global, Drink Local,” was known for its craft beers, including the Ninja Pirate, a 13.2 percent ABV beer that earned a gold medal in the competitive 2016 World Beer Cup. The brewpub also served an assortment of food and held a weekly Open Mic Monday.


According to The Detroit Free Press, two employees said they learned of the closure Monday. Bartender Neidra Jackson told the Free Press that owner Michael Allan told employees: “I can’t keep the doors open.” The Free Press was unable to reach Allan directly.


For months, there had been rumors of the impending closure. In August, Black Lotus’ Facebook page posted about an “award-winning” brewery pub that was up for sale with a reduced price of $450,000, though it didn’t say what brewery.


Then, in September, Eater Detroit reported that an unnamed source confirmed the listing was about Black Lotus. Eater said reasons for the sale weren’t immediately available, but that the Michigan Liquor Licensing Commission confirmed to them that their treasury had a levy against Black Lotus for sales tax. The Oakland County Register of Deeds also revealed that the business has two state liens for back taxes. One is a little over $13,000, the second is for $23,000.


When speaking to the Free Press, another employee who wished to remain anonymous said the staff was told Monday there wasn’t enough revenue coming in.


Black Lotus Brewing Co. was founded by Mark Harper, his sister Jodi Allan and her husband Michael Allan in 2006. The employees who spoke to the Free Press said Mark Harper left the business in May, but did not clarify if this was related to the closure.


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Founders Brewing manager claims he didn’t know Black employee is Black Read More

  2. Time has been good to Ferndale’s Ethiopian restaurant the Blue Nile Read More

  3. This could be your last chance to try Detroit-style pizza purveyor Michigan & Trumbull for a while Read More

  4. In search of Detroit’s best oysters Read More

  5. Cheers! Detroit Beer Fest to bring more than 800 brewskies to Eastern Market Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...