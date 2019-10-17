A new fried chicken restaurant is coming to Detroit's Fort Street Galley

The Galley is a revolving door of four restaurants at any given time; the idea is they share a dining space

by a bar owned by Fort Street Galley, hone their trade,

then hopefully start a brick-and-mortar elsewhere. Since the spot opened late last year, it's already hosted six restaurants.



A new Detroit-style pizza purveyor, Michigan & Trumbull, is expected to leave Fort Street Gallery by Nov. 24, with plans to open a brick-and-mortar on