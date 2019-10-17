A new fried chicken restaurant is coming to Detroit's Fort Street Galley

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Fort Street Galley
Things are switching up again at Detroit's Fort Street Galley, when a new fried-chicken concept called Which Came First (as in the chicken or the egg) opens on Friday, Oct. 25.
It's the latest from chef Phill Milton, who also helms Fort Street Galley's American comfort food concept Table. Which Came First is a sort of spin-off of one of that spot's most popular menu items, the fried chicken. At Which Came First, guests will be asked a series of questions to come up with their custom order: breast, thigh, or eggs; pickled, brined, or grilled; and wrap, bun, or salad.
Diners can then pick different "styles" to choose from, such as the Havana (with house-made pickles, honey ham, dijonnaise, roasted pork, and swiss cheese) or the Rising Sun (with General Tso’s sauce, mandarin slaw, crispy wontons, and kewpie mayo). Side items, or "eggstras," include Tempura Fried Onion Rings, Deviled Eggs, Four Cheese Mac, and Nashville’s Hot Poutine. There will also be a brunch menu.
The Galley is a revolving door of four restaurants at any given time; the idea is they share a dining space joined by a bar owned by Fort Street Galley, hone their trade, and then hopefully start a brick-and-mortar elsewhere. Since the spot opened late last year, it's already hosted six restaurants.
A new Detroit-style pizza purveyor, Michigan & Trumbull, is expected to leave Fort Street Gallery by Nov. 24, with plans to open a brick-and-mortar on 1441 W. Elizabeth St. in Corktown,
near its namesake intersection. You can read our review in this week's issue.
Fort Street Galley is located at 160 W. Fort St., Detroit. More information is available at fortstreetgalley.org
