The Morrie in Birmingham has a new brunch menu

Avocado toast.

Birmingham brunchers have something new to be excited about.The Morrie, which opened a downtown Birmingham location just this past summer, now has an extensive brunch menu that is up and running. The menu includes starters, sandwiches, flatbreads, soups, classic brunch items, and sides, as well as specialty brunch cocktails.Starters include loaded tater tots, which comes with a sunny-side egg and smoked brisket. Diners craving salad can order one of six salad options, including an Asian Ramen salad with orange segments and peanut curry dressing.Those more interested in the “lunch” side of brunch can indulge in a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, a Hummus and Fattoush Lavash sandwich, and other options. A variety of flatbreads are also available, including Pastrami Salmon and a Florentine, with goat cheese, cauliflower, and smoked cheddar.Classic brunch items include pumpkin spiced buttermilk pancakes, Nashville hot chicken with a waffles stack, chicken taquitos, smoke fired chicken wings, and a southwest bowl, among other items. Chicken lemon rice, black bean, and chickpea stew are the staple brunch soup options offered.