Detroit Cookie Co. details metro Detroit expansion, acquires commissary kitchen in Ferndale

click to enlarge Photo by Michelle Gerard / Courtesy of Detroit Cookie Co.

There’s about to be more cookies in metro Detroit.Lauren and Tony Sevy, the married cookie connoisseurs that own the Detroit Cookie Co., just purchased a commissary kitchen in Ferndale that Lauren predicts will launch in spring 2020.The 4,000-square-foot building will allow the Sevys and their staff to host "cookie classes," as well as expand their catering services.Lauren and Tony initially started the cookie company in a commercial kitchen space in Southfield called the Culinary Studio before moving to the current Ferndale brick-and-mortar spot in 2017.Lauren says she left a stable career to pursue her true passion of baking after her husband asked her, "In a perfect world, what do you want to do?" and her response was, "I just want to make cookies.""I grew up baking my whole life," Lauren says. "My mom, the first thing that she ever taught us to do in the kitchen was bake cookies, that's her love language, and I grew to love it as well. And I was always baking cookies and cakes around the holidays for my friends, and I carried that into my adult life."The cookie classes would be offered for kids as well as adults, and could be booked for special events like bachelorette parties and birthdays. Adults attending could learn tips, tricks, and techniques for making the best chocolate chip cookies as well as how to write on cookie cakes, and children could attend decorating classes. Class sizes are projected to be around 15 people per class.Detroit Cookie Co. currently already fulfills catering orders, but the larger facility will also allow their team to take on more orders. The team also hopes to create specific care packages, like breakup boxes, PMS boxes, girlfriend and boyfriend boxes, and college-themed boxes. The boxes could include cookies, coffee roasted by Detroit Cookie Co., and apparel merchandise.The couple also plans to launch a cookie truck. The couple purchased a 1967 Divco milk truck a year and a half ago, and are in the process of bringing it back to classic car condition. The truck, expected to launch in spring 2020 as well, would serve cookies, ice cream, milk, and coffee. Lauren says they hope it will be able to serve items at MoPop, wedding events, at Campus Martius, and festivals around the area."We're super passionate about restoring this because these trucks were made in Detroit, manufactured in Detroit, and being on Woodward Avenue is really awesome for us. We love classic cars and we love the history on Woodward, so we're loving incorporating that into our bakery."Lauren indicated that with this expansion the team will be staffing more employees and are eager to build a strong team of members to join the cookie family. Future plans include opening two or three locations in Troy, Canton, and Detroit in the next couple of years.

"It’s exciting and we’re really driven to make this work and expand all over Michigan," Lauren said. "We would love to be in Detroit because that was my original plan when I first opened Detroit Cookie Co., so I guess I would love to just be in Detroit and be where my dreams started."

"It’s been awesome, it’s been beyond my wildest expectations," Lauren says. "I always believed in myself but i guess never really could grasp where it was going until it really just started to take off."

Lauren expressed delight at her company's growth so far.