Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Table and Bar

Hot girl summer to White Claw winter — there's a hard seltzer festival coming to Royal Oak

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge MIKE FIG PHOTO / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com


Looking back, a portrait of 2019 America might look something like this: Game of Thrones coffee cup-gate, 30-50 feral hogs, unlikely member of the resistance Nickelback is totally cool for the first time ever, and White Claw — the endangered species of sweet, fizzy, highly alcoholic nectar of the summer gods.

Well, the spiked seltzer trend that is probably responsible for our extravagant rideshare spending this summer isn't going anywhere. More than that Shiba Inu/Meghan McCain meme or a trending hashtag, hard seltzer is a lifestyle and is here to hang for the long run. Or at least until the end of the year when Detroit's first-ever hard seltzer tasting event takes place because, yes, the end is truly nigh.



Joining the bandwagon of boozy tasting events, All Fizzed Up will take place at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Dec. 27, and will feature more than 60 varieties from more than 20 hard seltzer vendors from all over the world.

For $40-$50, attendees can sample up to 10 3-ounce pours of various hard seltzers, whereas VIP tickets ($60-$70) will allow you to get 15 samples. Additional samples can be purchased, and all attendees will be given a commemorative pint glass as well as a keepsake photo to remember the night you will surely forget.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via axs.com.

View this post on Instagram

🍒#allfizzedup

A post shared by ALL FiZZED UP (@all_fizzed_up) on


Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grosse Pointe Park’s the Charlevoix is more than a neighborhood bar Read More

  2. Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday with exclusive ‘heritage dishes’ Read More

  3. Bon Bon Bon's Midtown location opens Tuesday Read More

  4. Grandma Bob’s is among Detroit’s most expensive pizzas. Is it worth it? Read More

  5. Detroit's River Bistro calls it quits Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...