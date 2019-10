Hot girl summer to White Claw winter — there's a hard seltzer festival coming to Royal Oak

click to enlarge Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com



Looking back, a portrait of 2019 America might look something like this: Game of Thrones coffee cup-gate, 30-50 feral hogs, unlikely member of the resistance Nickelback is totally cool for the first time ever, and White Claw — the endangered species of sweet, fizzy, highly alcoholic nectar of the summer gods.



Well, the spiked seltzer trend that is probably responsible for our extravagant rideshare spending this summer isn't going anywhere. More than that Shiba Inu/Meghan McCain meme or a trending hashtag, hard seltzer is a lifestyle and is here to hang for the long run. Or at least until the end of the year when Detroit's first-ever hard seltzer tasting event takes place because, yes, the end is truly nigh.





Joining the bandwagon of boozy tasting events, All Fizzed Up will take place at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Friday, Dec. 27, and will feature more than 60 varieties from more than 20 hard seltzer vendors from all over the world.For $40-$50, attendees can sample up to 10 3-ounce pours of various hard seltzers, whereas VIP tickets ($60-$70) will allow you to get 15 samples. Additional samples can be purchased, and all attendees will be given a commemorative pint glass as well as a keepsake photo to remember the night you will surely forget.Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via axs.com.