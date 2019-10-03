Hot girl summer to White Claw winter — there's a hard seltzer festival coming to Royal Oak

click to enlarge Mike Fig Photo / Shutterstock.com



Looking back, a portrait of 2019 America might look something like this: Game of Thrones coffee cup-gate, 30-50 feral hogs, unlikely member of the resistance Nickelback is totally cool for the first time ever, and White Claw — the endangered species of sweet, fizzy, highly alcoholic nectar of the summer gods.



Well, the spiked seltzer trend that is probably responsible for our extravagant rideshare spending this summer isn't going anywhere. More than that Shiba Inu/Meghan McCain meme or a trending hashtag, hard seltzer is a lifestyle and is here to hang for the long run. Or at least until the end of the year when Detroit's first-ever hard seltzer tasting event takes place because, yes, the end is truly nigh.



