Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Table and Bar

A new coffee shop from Green Dot Stables' co-owners is coming to Detroit's east side

Posted By on Thu, Oct 3, 2019 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge Coming soon: Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts. - LEE DEVITO
  • Lee DeVito
  • Coming soon: Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts.

A former Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Detroit's east side Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood will soon have a new life as a coffee shop.

Construction is underway for Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, a new project from Green Dot Stables co-owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll along with Niko Dimitrijevic.

Aside from coffee and house-made doughnuts, Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts will also have a menu of fried chicken sandwiches. "Expect affordably priced small batch items that align themselves with the idea that simple is delicious as long as it's served fresh and made from quality ingredients," the owners say in a press release.



The Driscolls are involved with a number of successful Detroit restaurants, including Green Dot Stables and Johnny Noodle King.

Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts is expected to open early next year. It will be located at 14447 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grosse Pointe Park’s the Charlevoix is more than a neighborhood bar Read More

  2. Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday with exclusive ‘heritage dishes’ Read More

  3. Bon Bon Bon's Midtown location opens Tuesday Read More

  4. Grandma Bob’s is among Detroit’s most expensive pizzas. Is it worth it? Read More

  5. Hot girl summer to White Claw winter — there's a hard seltzer festival coming to Royal Oak Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...