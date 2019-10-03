A new coffee shop from Green Dot Stables' co-owners is coming to Detroit's east side

click to enlarge Lee DeVito

Coming soon: Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts.

A former Krispy Krunchy Chicken in Detroit's east side Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood will soon have a new life as a coffee shop.Construction is underway for Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts, a new project from Green Dot Stables co-owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll along with Niko Dimitrijevic.Aside from coffee and house-made doughnuts, Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts will also have a menu of fried chicken sandwiches. "Expect affordably priced small batch items that align themselves with the idea that simple is delicious as long as it's served fresh and made from quality ingredients," the owners say in a press release.The Driscolls are involved with a number of successful Detroit restaurants, including Green Dot Stables and Johnny Noodle King.Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts is expected to open early next year. It will be located at 14447 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit.