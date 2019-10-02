Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday with exclusive ‘heritage dishes’

click to enlarge Tom Perkins

Taco Bell? Get the hell outta here! There’s so much more to see and taste in Detroit’s Southwest community, which welcomes the return of Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week . The event highlights the delectable array of Latin cuisine spanning Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela — available right here in the Motor City. Each of the participating restaurants will present a special “heritage dish,” which will only be available for the week-long event. Among the 24 restaurants taking part in the event are El Barzón, Peso Bar, El Rey de a las Arepas, Taqueria El Rey, Pupuseria y Restaurante Salvadoreño, Centro Botanero, Mexican Village, La Rosita, and Asty Time.

