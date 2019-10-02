Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Table and Bar

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday with exclusive ‘heritage dishes’

Staff Pick

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge TOM PERKINS
  • Tom Perkins

Taco Bell? Get the hell outta here! There’s so much more to see and taste in Detroit’s Southwest community, which welcomes the return of Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week. The event highlights the delectable array of Latin cuisine spanning Mexico, Honduras, Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela — available right here in the Motor City. Each of the participating restaurants will present a special “heritage dish,” which will only be available for the week-long event. Among the 24 restaurants taking part in the event are El Barzón, Peso Bar, El Rey de a las Arepas, Taqueria El Rey, Pupuseria y Restaurante Salvadoreño, Centro Botanero, Mexican Village, La Rosita, and Asty Time.

Event begins Friday, Oct. 4-13, during each participating restaurant’s business hours. Various locations; swdetroitrestaurantweek.com. Entrance to restaurants is free, food prices vary.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grandma Bob’s is among Detroit’s most expensive pizzas. Is it worth it? Read More

  2. Grosse Pointe Park’s the Charlevoix is more than a neighborhood bar Read More

  3. Detroit's River Bistro calls it quits Read More

  4. Olga's Kitchen offering Strike Relief program to UAW employees Read More

  5. Ann Arbor's Cuban-inspired Frita Batidos to open its Detroit location next week Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...