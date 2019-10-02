Bon Bon Bon's Midtown location opens Tuesday

click to enlarge
Those delectable little chocolate bons that metro Detroiters can't seem to get enough of are coming to Midtown.
Local chocolatier Bon Bon Bon will open its newest store on Tuesday at 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, next to Jolly Pumpkin and Third Man Records. It's the company's third location, following a downtown spot that opened in Chrysler House in 2015. The company started in 2014 out of a tiny storefront in Hamtramck before moving to a bigger location nearby.
"Since the beginning, we've been driven by the idea that 'good people deserve good chocolate' and Detroit's (as well as our fellow Hamtramck's) are some of the good-est people we could ever have the honor of serving," Bon Bon Bon founder Alexandra Clark said in a press release. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to do more of that, especially because it means hiring, training and supporting more good jobs for good people in our communities and those of our cacao farmer and maker partners across the state and around the world."
Given its proximity to the Shinola dog park, the Midtown showroom will also offer Bone Bone Bones — dog-friendly treats whose proceeds will help support local animal rescues.
The Midtown showroom will hold later hours, making it a perfect stop after dinner. The hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
More information is available at bonbonbon.com
.
