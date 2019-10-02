Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Table and Bar

Bon Bon Bon's Midtown location opens Tuesday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Yum yum yum. - COURTESY OF BON BON BON
  • Courtesy of Bon Bon Bon
  • Yum yum yum.

Those delectable little chocolate bons that metro Detroiters can't seem to get enough of are coming to Midtown.

Local chocolatier Bon Bon Bon will open its newest store on Tuesday at 441 W. Canfield St., Detroit, next to Jolly Pumpkin and Third Man Records. It's the company's third location, following a downtown spot that opened in Chrysler House in 2015. The company started in 2014 out of a tiny storefront in Hamtramck before moving to a bigger location nearby.

"Since the beginning, we've been driven by the idea that 'good people deserve good chocolate' and Detroit's (as well as our fellow Hamtramck's) are some of the good-est people we could ever have the honor of serving," Bon Bon Bon founder Alexandra Clark said in a press release. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to do more of that, especially because it means hiring, training and supporting more good jobs for good people in our communities and those of our cacao farmer and maker partners across the state and around the world."

Given its proximity to the Shinola dog park, the Midtown showroom will also offer Bone Bone Bones — dog-friendly treats whose proceeds will help support local animal rescues.

The Midtown showroom will hold later hours, making it a perfect stop after dinner. The hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

More information is available at bonbonbon.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Sign up for our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning for the latest Detroit dining news.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grosse Pointe Park’s the Charlevoix is more than a neighborhood bar Read More

  2. Grandma Bob’s is among Detroit’s most expensive pizzas. Is it worth it? Read More

  3. Detroit's River Bistro calls it quits Read More

  4. Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday with exclusive ‘heritage dishes’ Read More

  5. Olga's Kitchen offering Strike Relief program to UAW employees Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...