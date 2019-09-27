Table and Bar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

Table and Bar

Olga's Kitchen offering Strike Relief program to UAW employees

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 4:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OLGA'S
  • Courtesy of Olga's

Olga’s wants to support those impacted by the General Motors strike.

The restaurant is offering a Strike Relief program from now through Oct. 8. Through the program, UAW workers can present their employee badge to get $5 off any dine-in order of $20 and up. The offer is valid at all locations beside MGM Grand Detroit, and cannot be combined with other offers.

“Olga’s Kitchen was born and ‘bread’ in Detroit and we are committed to supporting our community during their time of need. With this strike impacting thousands of residents and their families, we knew we wanted to offer our support,” Loredana Gianino, marketing manager of Olga’s Kitchen, said in a press release. “We are the Motor City because of the men and women who work at GM, Ford, Chrysler, and their automotive suppliers. We will continue to support our UAW workers as they work with leadership to reach a resolution that recognizes their hard work and dedication.”
Related UAW workers demand to regain concessions as part of largest GM strike in more than a decade
Workers on strike outside of GM's Detroit headquarters.
UAW workers demand to regain concessions as part of largest GM strike in more than a decade
By Jane Slaughter
Local News
The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors Co. began earlier this month and is the union's longest strike in more than a decade. It involves 49,000 strikers and has halted production at 55 factories and parts centers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have all expressed support for the UAW workers on strike.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest Detroit dining news with our weekly food newsletter delivered every Friday morning.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Table and Bar

Readers also liked…

Table and Bar

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Grandma Bob’s is among Detroit’s most expensive pizzas. Is it worth it? Read More

  2. Ann Arbor's Cuban-inspired Frita Batidos to open its Detroit location next week Read More

  3. Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week returns in October Read More

  4. Savant, the restaurant with 'bumps' of caviar, opens in Detroit Read More

  5. Smith & Co. is now serving in Midtown Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...