Olga's Kitchen offering Strike Relief program to UAW employees

click to enlarge Courtesy of Olga's



production at 55 factories and parts centers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have all expressed support for the UAW workers on strike

Olga’s wants to support those impacted by the General Motors strike.The restaurant is offering a Strike Relief program from now through Oct. 8. Through the program, UAW workers can present their employee badge to get $5 off any dine-in order of $20 and up. The offer is valid at all locations beside MGM Grand Detroit, and cannot be combined with other offers.“Olga’s Kitchen was born and ‘bread’ in Detroit and we are committed to supporting our community during their time of need. With this strike impacting thousands of residents and their families, we knew we wanted to offer our support,” Loredana Gianino, marketing manager of Olga’s Kitchen, said in a press release. “We are the Motor City because of the men and women who work at GM, Ford, Chrysler, and their automotive suppliers. We will continue to support our UAW workers as they work with leadership to reach a resolution that recognizes their hard work and dedication.”The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors Co. began earlier this month and is the union's longest strike in more than a decade. It involves 49,000 strikers and has halted