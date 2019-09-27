Ann Arbor's Cuban-inspired Frita Batidos to open its Detroit location next week

click to enlarge Jerilyn Jordan

More than two years after owner and chef Eve Aronoff revealed plans to bring her Cuban-inspired fare to Detroit, the long-awaited outpost of Ann Arbor's beloved Frita Batidos is finally opening next week.



Located at 66 Columbia St., the 2,400-square-foot Frita Batidos is the first eatery along the newly constructed Illitch-owned mixed-use promenade between the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars headquarters.





The Detroit location boasts a similar minimalist design as the original. Everything is painted a stark white, including the communal seating, which offers room for 96 seated patrons and a potential 45 with the available patio seating, according toTheportion of the menu will be similar to Aronoff's Ann Arbor street food concept, with customizable Cuban “burgers” that come in spicy chorizo, chicken, beef, fish, and black bean varieties, each one topped with shoestring fries on an egg bun. Additional toppings are optional and include Muenster cheese, sunny-side-up egg, tropical slaw, thick-cut bacon, and fresh-cut jalapeño. Customers can also make their“loco” which adds all of the toppings, save for bacon.Sides include plantains made in a variety of ways, a romaine, avocado, and tomato salad, and The Best Snack Ever: layered coconut-ginger rice, black beans, melted muenster, and cilantro-lime salsa.Also on the menu are the customizableCuban milkshakes made from Guernsey ice cream and flavorings like hibiscus and passion fruit, that can be made with a “splash of rum.” For those looking for more than a splash, the Detroit location will feature a full bar offering margaritas, mojitos, and sangria that can be ordered in a shareable fishbowl. Beer can also be ordered by the bucket.Frita Batidos is expected to open its Detroit doors on Wednesday, Oct. 2.