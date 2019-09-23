Table and Bar

Monday, September 23, 2019

Savant, the restaurant with 'bumps' of caviar, opens in Detroit Tuesday with half-off menu items

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 6:32 PM

click to enlarge JOE VAUGHN
  • Joe Vaughn

Detroit, you've finally done it. You can now do a “bump” of caviar with edible gold and a champagne chaser.

Savant, the modern French-inspired eatery and one of the year's most anticipated restaurants will open its doors at 51 W. Forest Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and will offer half-off pricing for its entire menu — for one day only — to celebrate.

Helmed by Chef's Table alumni from the Foundation Hotel — Jordan Whitmore and modern mixologist, Rebecca Wurster — Savant's menu is described as being “comfort food with a twist” and will make use of seasonal ingredients. The menu includes starters, like ratatouille confit byaldi, a foie gras éclair, and the aforementioned caviar “bump” featuring tsar imperial daurenki.



The menu also offers a selection of traditional sandwiches, including the Burger Américain, and the Croque, which comes in both monsieur and madame varieties. The menu also lists a limited item, the Waygu steak-Frites au Poivre, which are priced at $37.95. As of right now, there is only one dessert option and it's as French as it comes: the Crème brûlée.

The menu also highlights a selection of handcrafted molecular cocktails which range from $13-$19, the exceptions being Savant's rum-focused Center of the Universe priced at $38 and the Two James whiskey-centered High Noon Tea Service, served hot for $39, both drinks are suggested to serve 2 people.

Many of the cocktails fall outside the line of traditional mixology, like The Golden Egg — which uses Remy VSOP, Smith & Cross, butter-washed bourbon, lemon, Averna Amaro, and cinnamon and is then frozen into the shape of an egg, and then melts into what is described as a "velvety, boozy, smooth" cocktail. The jet black Challenger Deep will have an edible printout of a squid as the garnish and is listed as having a “silky, daring, and spicy” profile.

The 99-seat space formerly occupied by Bolero is also expected to roll out a brunch service and full bar program. Savant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 24 with half-off menu prices starting with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting followed by dinner service from 5-11 p.m.

